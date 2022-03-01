Watch video: Terrible footage emerges of a Russian rocket strike in central Kharkiv

Distressing footage has emerged of a Russian rocket strike in the heart of downtown Kharkiv.

Based on the footage, it is most likely a Russian Smerch or Uragan multiple rocket launch system. These weapon systems are designed for saturation bombardment, and are capable of unleashing a devastating amount of firepower.

Videos shared on social media showed explosions across Kharkiv, a city of 1.4 million people, shaking apartment buildings and sending smoke billowing into the air.

Others showed bodies lying outside apartment buildings and fires burning in the street. NBC News spoke with a resident who said that they were hiding in a bomb shelter during the barrage.

Russia hit residential areas of Ukraine’s second-largest city with heavy shelling Monday, according to Ukrainian officials, an apparent escalation of the Kremlin’s assault just as officials from both sides met for peace talks.

At least 11 people have been reported killed and 37 injured after Russian forces launched multiple rocket strikes on the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv in what appeared to mark a change in tactics by Moscow towards bombing civilian areas.

