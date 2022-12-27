Watch: Serbian Army orders 'full combat readiness of all units' after Kosovo erects barricades on border

The Serbian government has ordered "full combat readiness of all units" of the Army amid the latest developments along its border with Kosovo.

Tensions between the two countries escalated on Tuesday after Kosovo erected new barricades along the border amid protesting Serbs in the ethnically divided city of Mitrovica.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, but Belgrade has refused to recognise it and encouraged Kosovo's 120,000 ethnic Serbs to defy Pristina's authority -- especially in the north where ethnic Serbs make up the majority.

"Serbia's president... ordered the Serbian army to be on the highest level of combat readiness, that is to the level of the use of armed force," Defence Minister Milos Vucevic said in a statement.

He added that President Aleksandar Vucic also ordered the special armed forces to be beefed up from the existing 1,500 to 5,000.

Serbia's interior ministry also announced that "all units (will) immediately come under the command of the chief of general staff".

On December 10, Serbs in northern Kosovo set up barricades to protest against the arrest of an ex-policeman suspected of being involved in attacks against ethnic Albanian police officers.

'Serbia under the influence of Russia'

Meanwhile, Kosovan Interior Minister Xhelal Svecla on Tuesday said Serbia, under the influence of Russia, was aiming to destabilise Kosovo by supporting the Serb minority in the north who have been blocking roads and protesting for almost three weeks.

"It is precisely Serbia, influenced by Russia, that has raised a state of military readiness and that is ordering the erection of new barricades, in order to justify and protect the criminal groups that terrorize... citizens of Serb ethnicity living in Kosovo," Svecla said in a statement.

(With Agency Inputs)