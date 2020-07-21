Watch: Senior Pak journalist Matiullah Jan abducted in broad daylight; netizens horrified

Senior Pakistani journalist Matiullah Jan, on Tuesday, was abducted in broad daylight from the capital city of Islamabad.
A CCTV footage which is doing the rounds on the internet shows a horde of crowd stopping a car and abducting the journalist.
Watch the clip below:
Netizens were horrified with this incident. One user took to Twitter and wrote, "The total criminality of this aside; this is so stupid it's beyond comprehension. And it's got to stop and making this impunity end is purely on @ImranKhanPTI. Hope he is able to return to his family very soon InshAllah."
Shireen Mazari, Pakistan's Human Rights Minister, took to Twitter and wrote: "Just informed about @Matiullahjan919 kidnapping. Have taken note and spoken to the IG Islamabad who informed me they are looking into it. Very disturbing."
"Kaila Republic, where we are paying taxes to get abducted, harassed," wrote another user.
Another user said, "This video - one of those rare moments when an abduction is captured on film - should be running on every TV channel right now. Pakistani citizens deserve to have the full truth about how their security apparatus operates & of the conduct of the regime that rules us."
Here are some more reactions:
Bashir Gwakh, journalist covering terror, revealed that a human rights lawyer was shot in Peshawar.
"After journo #MatiullahJan's abduction, PTM's human rights lawyer Adv Fazl Khan was fired at in Peshawar. He's unhurt but concerned as he was followed by armed men for a week now," he said.
"Fazl Khan who lost a son in APS attack has been raising questions over #Pakistan's anti terror ops!," he added.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)