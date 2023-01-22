WATCH: Residential building collapses in Syria, one child among 13 dead so far

A residential building in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo collapsed on Sunday, killing at least 13 people as rescue workers continue to search for more casualties in the rubble.

Only one person had been rescued from the rubble, the interior ministry said.

The five-storey building in the Sheikh Maksoud district of Syria's second largest city collapsed “due to a water leak” that weakened its foundation.

The mishap happened in the early hours with seven families residing in the building. There were around 35 people living in the building at the time of the incident.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Video footage shared on state television showed dozens of rescue workers toiling to unearth people from the rubble while bulldozers worked to clear the debris.

It is one of many buildings to collapse in recent years in Aleppo, which bore the brunt of intensive Russian and Syrian aerial bombing of areas under rebel control until rebels were driven out six years ago. (With agency inputs)

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)