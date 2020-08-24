Watch Phillip Island’s much-loved Penguin Parade from your living room

From tomorrow, you can enjoy watching Penguin Parade from the comfort of your own home.

In a world-first, Phillip Island’s much-loved Penguin Parade will be live-streamed every night from tomorrow, Tuesday, August 25.

Live Penguin TV will allow fans in Victoria and around the world to watch the famous Penguin Parade on their phone, computer or device, or stream to their TV when they can’t see it in person due to current travel restrictions.

To watch the show from 6 pm tomorrow go to:

It is believed to be the world’s first nightly live stream of a natural wildlife event at a regular time, with expert commentary. The live stream will continue after the current restrictions are lifted to allow as many people as possible, particularly those interstate and overseas who can’t come to Victoria, to experience the nightly Parade where up to 3,000 Little Penguins emerge from the Bass Strait after fishing and waddle up the beach to return to their burrows.