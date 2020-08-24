Watch Phillip Island’s much-loved Penguin Parade from your living room

From tomorrow, you can enjoy watching Penguin Parade from the comfort of your own home.
In a world-first, Phillip Island’s much-loved Penguin Parade will be live-streamed every night from tomorrow, Tuesday, August 25.
Live Penguin TV will allow fans in Victoria and around the world to watch the famous Penguin Parade on their phone, computer or device, or stream to their TV when they can’t see it in person due to current travel restrictions.
To watch the show from 6 pm tomorrow go to:
It is believed to be the world’s first nightly live stream of a natural wildlife event at a regular time, with expert commentary. The live stream will continue after the current restrictions are lifted to allow as many people as possible, particularly those interstate and overseas who can’t come to Victoria, to experience the nightly Parade where up to 3,000 Little Penguins emerge from the Bass Strait after fishing and waddle up the beach to return to their burrows.
The launch of Live Penguin TV coincides with the annual breeding season, with cute and fluffy penguin chicks starting to fill the hundreds of burrows scattered across sand dunes above the wild beach. Phillip Island Nature Parks Chief Executive Catherine Basterfield said the extraordinarily popular video earlier this year by BBC commentator Andrew Cotter showcased Phillip Island’s penguins to tens of millions of people around the world and planted the idea to live stream the nightly parade.
The Penguin Parade also featured on the global Tourism Australia event, Live from Aus. “The Andrew Cotter video and Tourism Australia exposure reminded us all how entertaining and loved our Little Penguins are, and Live Penguin TV will now allow everyone in the world to enjoy this special an event every night,’’ Ms Basterfield said. “The Little Penguins have missed having the crowds watching them every night, so I’m sure they will put on a good show for the cameras.’’
Environment Minister Lily D’Ambrosio welcomed live streaming. “It’s fantastic this wonderful daily display of nature right here in Victoria is now going to be seen in the loungerooms of people around the world,” Ms D’Ambrosio said. “I have no doubt the live streaming will delight those who’ve never seen these little penguins in action and encourage even more people to visit Australia’s most popular wildlife attraction when it’s safe to do so.”
Phillip Island Nature Parks’ rangers will provide live expert commentary on the parade. The plan is soon to provide commentary in different languages to cater to the Parade’s huge overseas audience.
