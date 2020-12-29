WATCH: News anchor, Slovenian politicians left trembling after Croatia earthquake registered on live television

A strong earthquake hit Croatia on Tuesday, with the European Mediterranean Seismological Center saying that the quake registered 6.3-magnitude on the Richter Scale.
Some injuries were reported, as well as considerable damages to roofs and buildings southeast of the capital Zagreb. However, no casualties have been reported till now.
Meanwhile, Twitter was flooded with concerned posts and prayers for the citizens of Croatia and the neighbouring Slovenia, where strong tremors were felt in the wake of the earthquake.
In a video clip posted by a CNN journalist on Twitter, the tremors generated by the strong earthquake can be seen leaving a local news anchor trembling as the 'spinechilling' moment was captured live on TV on local news channels.
You can watch it here:
Meanwhile, the earthquake was also felt in the neighbouring country of Slovenia, where a video clip showed Parliamentarians in a jiffy as the very-obvious widescale tremors were registered on live TV.
Slovenia’s Krsko nuclear power plant has also been shut down as a preventive measure after the 6.2 magnitude earthquake was registered in neighbouring Croatia, the plant’s spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
The earthquake was registered at 11:19 GMT. Its epicentre was located 46 kilometres (28.5 miles) away from the Croatian capital of Zagreb, at the depth of 10 kilometres.
The regional N1 television reported live Tuesday from the town of Petrinja, which was hard-hit in the Monday quake, that a collapsed building had fallen on a car. The footage showed firefighters trying to remove the debris from the car, which was buried underneath. The report said a man apparently was in the car when the quake hit.
The earthquake was felt throughout the country and in neighboring Serbia and Bosnia.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)