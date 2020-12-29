WATCH: News anchor, Slovenian politicians left trembling after Croatia earthquake registered on live television

Slovenia’s Krsko nuclear power plant has also been shut down as a preventive measure after the 6.2 magnitude earthquake was registered in neighbouring Croatia, the plant’s spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

The earthquake was registered at 11:19 GMT. Its epicentre was located 46 kilometres (28.5 miles) away from the Croatian capital of Zagreb, at the depth of 10 kilometres.

The regional N1 television reported live Tuesday from the town of Petrinja, which was hard-hit in the Monday quake, that a collapsed building had fallen on a car. The footage showed firefighters trying to remove the debris from the car, which was buried underneath. The report said a man apparently was in the car when the quake hit.

The earthquake was felt throughout the country and in neighboring Serbia and Bosnia.