Watch: Netizens react to heart-warming video of opponent footballers making human shield for player to fix her hijab

The Jordanian footballers gathered around player number 16 as she knelt on the ground to fix her hijab before it could fall off completely.

Five members of Shabab al-Ordon Club, the opposing team, then walk up, forming a circle around her and giving her the privacy to adjust her hijab before the game resumes.

In an email, Jordan Football Association identified the Shabab al-Ordon Club players pictured in the video as Stephanie Naber (#8), Hiba Fakherdine (#18), Shurooq Shathily (#20), Yasmeen Khair (#7) and Noor Zoqash (#3). The organization said that #16 asked not to be named.

The video has been picked up on Twitter and other social media platforms. The video is garnering tons of likes and heart melting messages. The video is also being looked as a symbol of hope and humanity against bigotry.