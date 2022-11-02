Watch: Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico announce being 'married' after initially keeping their relationship private

Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico announce they are now 'married' | Instagram

The beauty pageant couple who had initially their relationship a secret and away from the notice of media, have now revealed that they have tied the knot of togetherness. In a video shared on Instagram, "Miss Argentina" Mariana Varela and "Miss Puerto Rico" Fabiola Valentín broke silence about their relationship and announced on social media that they are married now.

The Instagram reel which runs with the caption "After deciding to keep our relationship private, we opened the doors to them on a special day. 28/10/22 (translated), " confirmed Varela and Valentín's marital status announcing that the newly wed couple marked their special day on October 28. The visuals are a collection and throwback of their moments together.

WATCH:

Reportedly, the duo got to know each other during their meet at the beauty pageant Miss Grand International 2020 and had continued to be in touch even later.

