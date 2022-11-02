e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldWatch: Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico announce being 'married' after initially keeping their relationship private

Watch: Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico announce being 'married' after initially keeping their relationship private

The video of them revealing their marriage on Instagram has gone viral on social media.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 02, 2022, 02:50 PM IST
article-image
Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico announce they are now 'married' | Instagram
Follow us on

The beauty pageant couple who had initially their relationship a secret and away from the notice of media, have now revealed that they have tied the knot of togetherness. In a video shared on Instagram, "Miss Argentina" Mariana Varela and "Miss Puerto Rico" Fabiola Valentín broke silence about their relationship and announced on social media that they are married now.

The Instagram reel which runs with the caption "After deciding to keep our relationship private, we opened the doors to them on a special day. 28/10/22 (translated), " confirmed Varela and Valentín's marital status announcing that the newly wed couple marked their special day on October 28. The visuals are a collection and throwback of their moments together.

WATCH:

Reportedly, the duo got to know each other during their meet at the beauty pageant Miss Grand International 2020 and had continued to be in touch even later.

Read Also
Unlock Your Intimacy: Lesbian relationship, drunk husband, and marriage woes
article-image
Read Also
Sleeping panda or just rice balls? This viral video is leaving netizens in awe
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Watch: Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico announce being 'married' after initially keeping their...

Watch: Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico announce being 'married' after initially keeping their...

On camera: As part of ant-hijab protest, Iranians remove turbans of the clerics on street, videos go...

On camera: As part of ant-hijab protest, Iranians remove turbans of the clerics on street, videos go...

ON CAMERA: Taliban beats up female students wanting to attend college; not allowed to enter campus

ON CAMERA: Taliban beats up female students wanting to attend college; not allowed to enter campus

Lions escape Sydney's Taronga Zoo, rescued and brought back to enclosure

Lions escape Sydney's Taronga Zoo, rescued and brought back to enclosure

South and North Korea fire missiles over maritime sea; Seoul asks people to evacuate to bunkers

South and North Korea fire missiles over maritime sea; Seoul asks people to evacuate to bunkers