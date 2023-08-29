WATCH: Lioness Seen Strolling On Karachi Streets, Attacks Pedestrian Before Hiding Inside Building Basement

An unusual incident occurred in Karachi on Tuesday, as a Lioness was sighted on the city's main road, causing astonishment among pedestrians and car passengers.

The surprising sighting took place on Sharea Faisal, a bustling thoroughfare in the city.

The Lioness even attacked with a man who ventured too near, though fortunately, he emerged from the encounter with only minor scratches and bruises.

Subsequently, the Lioness was observed darting into a car park building close to Ayesha Bawani College.

Law enforcement revealed that the large feline had escaped from a vehicle in which it was being transported. The driver of the vehicle has been apprehended by the police.

Efforts are currently underway to contact wildlife authorities, as reported by the police.

Sindh Chief Wildlife Conservator Javed Ahmed Mahar revealed that the creature had sought refuge in the basement of a nearby building.

"The animal has entered the basement of a building in the area," he told Geo News and added that a wildlife team has been dispatched to capture it.

When it comes to the animal's capture, Mahar detailed that a rescue team equipped with handlers is prepared to immobilize the lioness, contingent on the absence of heavy traffic hindrance.

He further explained that a tranquilizer dart would effectively sedate the animal within a span of five to 10 minutes.

