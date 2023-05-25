WATCH: Leaders pull hair, punch & kick each other during dramatic fight at Bolivian Parliament

WATCH: Leaders pull hair, punch & kick each other in dramatic fight at Bolivian Parliament | Twitter

An ugly fight broke out in the Bolivian Parliament on Tuesday (local time) where lawmakers were seen slapping and pulling the collars of one another along with dramatically pulling hair and punching them in the premises. The official space was turned into a messy arena as a presentation by a minister of leftist President Luis Arce clashed into rival Bolivian lawmakers and snatched placards and banners bearing controversial words.

The ruckus was caught on camera, and the visuals from there have surfaced online. The high-voltage brawl that sparked in the Bolivian Parliament is an all women fight that has gone viral on social media. WATCH VIDEO

Reason behind the fight

According to reports, the incident was triggered when the Minister of Government Eduardo Del Castillo had been summoned by parliament to give a report on the December imprisonment of Luis Fernando Camacho, the conservative governor of the Santa Cruz region and a leading opposition figure.

In the statement, reportedly, Del Castillo criticised parliamentarians from Creemos, Camacho’s party, branding them “radical, thieving, violent groups that came to steal the wallets of the Bolivian people.”

During then, a group of opposition lawmakers displayed banners that read “with political prisoners, there is no democracy” and photos of Del Castillo labeled “minister of terror.” Once these controversial messages grabbed attention, a fight broke out involving nearly 20 politicians present there.

The presentation of the report was briefly suspended.