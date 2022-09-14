Watch: King Charles III is confounded by fountain pen in viral video

The King apparently forgot the date |

King Charles III, newly-crowned monarch of the United Kingdom, is a busy man: not only has he lost his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, but he also has to deal with the extremely complex and arcane procedures regarding Royal succession in the UK.

So it's understandable that he was a bit flustered while signing various documents.

The King apparently forgot the date, and mistakenly wroted down September 12, instead of the 13th.

"Oh God, I've put the wrong date down," he said, after being corrected by an aide struggling to conceal a smirk.

Less understandable however is the fact that he had an unusually strong reaction to a fountain pen.

"Oh God, it's going everywhere," he exclaims, presumably spilling ink all over the page.

Perhaps this is understandable as well: As one Twitter user noted, "There's a reason people moved from the fountain pen to the ballpoint."

Incidentally, this is not the first time Charles has expressed a strong reaction to a pen: A similar incident unfolded on September 10.

