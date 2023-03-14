WATCH: Joe Biden ignores questions on banking crisis, leaves press conference midway

Although US Vice President Joe Biden is infamous for leaving press conferences in the middle of questions, a video of him leaving a briefing on the Silicon Valley Bank collapse on Monday has drawn criticism.
At the press meet a reporter asked President Biden,"President, what do you know right now about why this happened? And can you assure Americans that there won't be a ripple effect?"
The President turned and started walking away without pausing. Another reporter questioned, "Will other banks fail, President," but Biden had already left the room.
The video has gone viral since
Around four million people have watched the viral video of Biden leaving the White House on YouTube. The deactivation of comments has led to a reaction on Twitter.
Biden has walked away from press conference earlier as well
The US President has earlier as well left a room full of reporters wanting more information. After Biden made a statement regarding the "spy balloon" incident in China, reporters barraged him with inquiries. Are you compromised by your family's business relationships? the reporter questioned the subject. Give me a break, man, Biden muttered before walking away.
Last year, a clip of him smiling at reporters as they roared questions at him after his meeting with the Colombian president went viral as well. Many on social media said he "refuses to speak to journalists because he doesn't have the answers".
