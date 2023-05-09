 WATCH: Imran Khan supporters go on a rampage, storm Pak Army HQ in Rawalpindi after PTI chief's arrest
PTI workers and supporters are staging nationwide protests following the arrest of former Pakistan PM Imran Khan on Tuesday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 09, 2023, 07:37 PM IST
Supporters of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan broke into the Army headquarters in Rawalpindi to protest against the arrest of the PTI chairman.

The former Pakistan cricket captain was arrested outside the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday by the Paramilitary force for causing loss to the national treasury in a corruption case.

This happened a day after Khan took on the country's powerful army for allegedly hatching a plot to kill him.

The situation in the country is getting worse by the minute after the arrest. PTI workers and supporters are staging nationwide protests and some have even turned violent in a few places, forcing the security officials to fire tear gas shells to control the unruly mob.

Videos of protesters barging into the Army HQ in Rawalpindi and the compounds of army commanders' residence in Lahore are going viral on social media.

Al-Qadir Trust case

Khan has been arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case which is about the setting up of Al-Qadir University for Sufism in 2019 Sohawa area of Jhelum district of Punjab.

Pakistan's Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that the UK authorities in a money-laundering case had confiscated 190 million pound or Rs 60 billion money of a Pakistani property tycoon with the objective to transfer it to the government of Pakistan.

Reason behind Imran Khan's arrest

However, Khan allowed the tycoon to get the money back rather than depositing it in the state and use it to pay a fine imposed by the Supreme Court in another case.

The tycoon in return provided 23.1 hectare (458-kanals) in Sohawa in Jhelum district and 12.1 hectare (240 kanals) in Banigala near Islamabad to the Al-Qadir Trust.

The minister also claimed that the Al-Qadir Trust was registered in the name of Khan's wife Bushra Bibi and her close friend Farah Gogi. He also claimed that the worth of the property was about 6-7 billion rupees.

