Updated on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 07:58 PM IST

WATCH: 2 Pakistan Air Force pilots killed as aircraft crashes near Peshawar

Photo: Twitter Image

At least two Pakistan Air Force (PAF) pilots have been killed after training aircraft crashed near Peshawar during a routine training exercise, Pakistani media reported on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by the PAF, no other loss of life or property was reported on the ground.

Meanwhile, the PAF spokesperson said that a board of inquiry has been ordered by Air Headquarters to determine the cause of the incident, Pakistan's Geo News reported.

PAF personnel and rescue officials have been rushed to the spot and the area has been cordoned off.

(this is a developing story)

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 07:58 PM IST