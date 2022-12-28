WATCH: Heavy fog leads to massive pile up of cars, more than 200 vehicles crashed in China

WATCH: Heavy fog leads to pile up of cars, more than 200 vehicles crashed in China |

Due to exceptionally poor visibility on Wednesday morning, dozens of cars collided, resulting in a large car pileup on a bridge in Zhengzhou, Henan Province, according to state television CCTV.

Images and videos shared on social media showed a number of cars and trucks piled on top of one another and crushed on the Zhengxin Huanghe bridge. In a still image from the CCTV tape, one car was seen severely jackknifing in the middle of a collision.

25 days till chinese New Year. Zhengxin Yellow River Bridge in ☭#china's Zhengzhou (home of deadly man-made floods in 2021 killing 10k & recent Foxconn "Great Escape"), more than 400 vehicles collided in a row due to reckless drivers, heavy fog & black ice on the road. pic.twitter.com/P9DNZRg1XT — Northrop Gundam 💎∀🦅⚔️☭⃠ (@GundamNorthrop) December 28, 2022

According to CCTV, the fire department was on the bridge, and there were a lot of injured and trapped persons at the scene of the disaster.

According to local news reports, first estimates from rescuers on the scene indicate that the pileup involved more than 200 automobiles, and the injured were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Regarding casualties or alleged injuries, there were no additional details.

According to the local meteorological office, visibility was less than 500 meters (1,640 feet) in many places, including Zhengzhou, and 200 meters in certain places this morning.

The local fire department immediately dispatched 11 fire trucks and 66 fire rescue personnel to the scene, according to state media.