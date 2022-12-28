WATCH: Fist-fight breaks out between male passengers on Bangkok-India flight

Admin

A video of an ugly fight between passengers on a Thai Smile Airways flight is doing the rounds on social media.

The video shows two male passengers having a heated argument which eventually breaks into a full-blown fight.

An air hostess tries to intervene and stop the fight but in vain. She gives up as other passengers also get involved and beat up a man dressed in a black jacket.

The incident reportedly happened on a Bangkok-India flight on Tuesday. The reason behind the scuffle remains unclear.

The video of the incident was tweeted by Saurabh Sinha, senior editor at the Times of India.

The latest incident of an in-flight scuffle comes a week after the video of an IndiGo air hostess having a heated argument with a passenger went viral on social media.

An argument broke out regarding the meals served on board after which the air hostess tried to reason with the passenger and requested him to speak politely with the crew.

As he continued to yell, and screamed at the air hostess, saying, “Shut up,” she asked him to mind his tone and refrain from speaking to the crew in such a manner.

“Why are you yelling,” the passenger questioned as she answered back, “Because you are yelling at us!”.