e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldWatch: First visuals of 'Bikini Killer' Charles Sobhraj arriving in Paris after release from Nepali prison

Watch: First visuals of 'Bikini Killer' Charles Sobhraj arriving in Paris after release from Nepali prison

Charles Sobhraj arrived in Paris via Doha after being released from a Nepal prison on grounds of his age. The notorious serial killer is 78 years old and served 19 years in jail.

Rohan SenUpdated: Saturday, December 24, 2022, 06:53 PM IST
article-image
Charles Sobhraj on a flight to Doha, from where he will catch a flight to Paris. | Social media
Follow us on

Charles Sobhraj, the notorious serial killer who was for nearly 19 years, arrived in Paris on Saturday after getting deported to France via Doha.

A Nepal court ordered the release of the 78-year-old Indo-French Sobhraj citing his age. Sobhraj was arrested and jailed in Nepal in 2003.

"I feel great... I have a lot to do. I have to sue a lot of people. Including the state of Nepal," Sobhraj told AFP on Friday onboard the plane.

Asked if he thought he had been wrongly described as a serial killer, the 78-year-old said: "Yes, yes."

The crimes Charles Sobhraj committed

Charles Sobhraj traveling with a false passport and for the murders of American tourist Connie Jo Boronzich, 29, and Canadian Laurent Carrière, 26, in 1975.

Read Also
Bikini killer Charles Sobhraj walks out of jail in Nepal
article-image

He was sentenced to 20 years for the murder of the US citizen and one year for using a fake passport. Sobhraj was found guilty of the two murders by the Kathmandu and Bhaktapur district courts in 1975.

Notably, the Nepal court is yet to sentence him on the murder of the Canadian citizen. Sobhraj has already served 19 years of his sentence in jail.

Who is Charles Sobhraj?

Charles Sobhraj

Charles Sobhraj | File pic

Charles Sobhraj is a French citizen with Vietnamese and Indian parentage.

He committed a string of murders throughout Asia in the 1970s. Sobhraj, who has been implicated in more than 20 killings, served 21 years in prison in India for poisoning a French tourist and killing an Israeli national.

Sobhraj had travelled to Nepal with a fake identity from Hong Kong when he was arrested in the Nepali capital Kathmandu by Police.

Why 'Bikini killer'?

The serial killer came to be known as the 'bikini killer' due to the clothes his victims were often found wearing at the time of their murder. His victims were usually tourists who were on vacation.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Jackpot! Dubai based Indian driver wins Rs 33 cr in the Emirates Draw

Jackpot! Dubai based Indian driver wins Rs 33 cr in the Emirates Draw

Watch: Cars swept away, rainwater falls from Kaaba as flash floods cause havoc in Mecca

Watch: Cars swept away, rainwater falls from Kaaba as flash floods cause havoc in Mecca

Dubai: Indian man ordered to pay Rs 18 lakh for causing road deaths in the Al-Barsha area

Dubai: Indian man ordered to pay Rs 18 lakh for causing road deaths in the Al-Barsha area

Watch: First visuals of 'Bikini Killer' Charles Sobhraj arriving in Paris after release from Nepali...

Watch: First visuals of 'Bikini Killer' Charles Sobhraj arriving in Paris after release from Nepali...

Pakistan central bank criticises Shehbaz Sharif govt's policy of prioritising growth over price,...

Pakistan central bank criticises Shehbaz Sharif govt's policy of prioritising growth over price,...