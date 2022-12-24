Watch: First visuals of 'Bikini Killer' Charles Sobhraj arriving in Paris after release from Nepali prison

Charles Sobhraj on a flight to Doha, from where he will catch a flight to Paris. | Social media

Charles Sobhraj, the notorious serial killer who was for nearly 19 years, arrived in Paris on Saturday after getting deported to France via Doha.

A Nepal court ordered the release of the 78-year-old Indo-French Sobhraj citing his age. Sobhraj was arrested and jailed in Nepal in 2003.

"I feel great... I have a lot to do. I have to sue a lot of people. Including the state of Nepal," Sobhraj told AFP on Friday onboard the plane.

Asked if he thought he had been wrongly described as a serial killer, the 78-year-old said: "Yes, yes."

The crimes Charles Sobhraj committed

Charles Sobhraj traveling with a false passport and for the murders of American tourist Connie Jo Boronzich, 29, and Canadian Laurent Carrière, 26, in 1975.

He was sentenced to 20 years for the murder of the US citizen and one year for using a fake passport. Sobhraj was found guilty of the two murders by the Kathmandu and Bhaktapur district courts in 1975.

Notably, the Nepal court is yet to sentence him on the murder of the Canadian citizen. Sobhraj has already served 19 years of his sentence in jail.

Who is Charles Sobhraj?

Charles Sobhraj | File pic

Charles Sobhraj is a French citizen with Vietnamese and Indian parentage.

He committed a string of murders throughout Asia in the 1970s. Sobhraj, who has been implicated in more than 20 killings, served 21 years in prison in India for poisoning a French tourist and killing an Israeli national.

Sobhraj had travelled to Nepal with a fake identity from Hong Kong when he was arrested in the Nepali capital Kathmandu by Police.

Why 'Bikini killer'?

The serial killer came to be known as the 'bikini killer' due to the clothes his victims were often found wearing at the time of their murder. His victims were usually tourists who were on vacation.