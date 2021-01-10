Watch: Exhausted medical workers fall asleep on parcels and chairs in China's Shijiazhuang after fresh COVID-19 outbreak

January 11 will mark the anniversary of China confirming its first death from COVID-19, a 61-year-old man who was a regular at the now-notorious Wuhan wet market. Nearly two million deaths later, the pandemic is still out of control across the world, leaving tens of millions infected.

Meanwhile, China had reported fewer COVID-19 cases after the initial breakout. The country had also reopened schools and establishments. However, China is again witnessing a fresh COVID-19 outbreak and has sealed off two cities --Shijuazhuang and Xingtai, cutting transport links and banning millions of residents from leaving their houses unless absolutely necessary. The recent spike in COVID-19 cases also includes infection linked to the new "fast-spreading" coronavirus strain first reported in the United Kingdom (UK).

Besides, there has also been increased COVID-19 testing in these regions, leaving the medical workers exhausted. According to China's Xinhua News, more than 10 million residents of Shijuazhuang were tested from January 6 to 8, in which more than 350 people have tested positive for the infection. Meanwhile, Xinhua News on Sunday tweeted a video of the exhausted medical workers who fell asleep on parcels and chairs after conducting testing.

Watch Video: