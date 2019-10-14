Watch: Donald Trump ‘kills all his critics’ in macabre spoof video played at his resort

A video surfaced online recently which showed US President Donald Trump murdering a bunch of critics in a macabre spoof which was reportedly shown at his Miami resort last week.
The footage was obtained by The New York Times and appears to be a spoof of a scene from the box office hit Kingsman: The Secret Service.
In that particular scene, Colin Firth’s character murders of a church-full of bigots after his mind was altered by a substance. The scene was highly praised for its action and sequence with a version of Lynrd Skynrd’s Free Bird playing in the background.
It’s ironic that Trump’s supporters – who share many of the views on abortion, homosexuality and other conservative issues – would choose this video.
The video shows Trump attacking several news channels and rivals like Maxine Waters and Bernie Sanders.
