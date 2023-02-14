Watch: Couple breaks underwater kiss world record for Valentine's day, Guinness World Records posts video

A South African woman and a Canadian man traveled to the Maldives aiming to set a new Guinness World Record by kissing underwater for the longest duration, just before Valentine's Day.

Beth Neale, 40, and Miles Cloutier, 33, accomplished the feat on Feb. 4, locking lips underwater for 4 minutes and 6 seconds, beating the previous record of 3 minutes and 24 seconds set in 2010.

The couple said they practiced for three days before the attempt, which was made in the pool at the LUX* South Ari Atoll resort.