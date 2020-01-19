Watch: Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard defeats the man who challenged her to a push-up contest

While answering questions from the town hall, US presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard was challenged by a man from the crowd for a push-up contest. Interestingly, the Hawaii congresswoman not only accepted the challenge but also won it.
The man asked Gabbard about former Vice President Joe Biden, his question was, "Former Vice President Biden has randomly challenged people in the audience to a push-up contest even if they're in walkers. Do you think you could take him?"
To which gabbard replied saying that her “educated and informed guess would be yes,” she also accepted the challenge. She said, “I would take most people to a push-up challenge."
Gabbard, in her blazer and heels, competed with the male attendee in push-ups. Both can be seen furiously doing push-ups in the video shot by affiliate station WMUR.
As both slow down, the attendee dramatically collapsed and rolled over and Gabbard excitedly jumped to her feet. The two shook hands and Gabbard told him to “Have fun.”
Gabbard had recently stirred controversy when she voted ‘present’ on impeaching President Donald Trump. Gabbard claimed in a statement that she was "standing in the center" with her "present" vote, the Hill had reported.
"I could not in good conscience vote against impeachment because I believe President Trump is guilty of wrongdoing," Gabbard said.
She argued that it would send a strong message to this president and future presidents that their abuses of power will not go unchecked while leaving the question of removing Trump from office to the voters to decide.
Trump faced two articles of impeachment -- abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. On the first article of impeachment -- abuse of power -- 230 voted in favour and 197 voted against it. The vote on obstruction of Congress was 229-198, with three Democrats voting against the second article and one voting present.
With inputs from ANI
