WATCH: Chinese President Xi Jinping's Guards Stopped By South African Officers, Forcibly Shut Door At BRICS 2023

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s guards were forcibly stopped on Wednesday by the South African Protocol Team during the 15th BRICS venue. A video of the incident went viral on social media ensuing amusing responses.
As Xi walked inside the main venue, his guards ran behind. However, the South African Protocol Team stopped them from entering the venue. The incident left Xi confused who looked behind multiple times to understand what unfolded.
Watch the video below
The incident led to hilarious responses on X (formerly Twitter).