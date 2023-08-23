WATCH: Chinese President Xi Jinping's Guards Stopped By South African Officers, Forcibly Shut Door At BRICS 2023

Twitter

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s guards were forcibly stopped on Wednesday by the South African Protocol Team during the 15th BRICS venue. A video of the incident went viral on social media ensuing amusing responses.

As Xi walked inside the main venue, his guards ran behind. However, the South African Protocol Team stopped them from entering the venue. The incident left Xi confused who looked behind multiple times to understand what unfolded.

Watch the video below

The incident led to hilarious responses on X (formerly Twitter).

At BRICS summit, South African security officers stop Chinese President Xi Jinping's officials who were trying to make their in. Literally had to close the doors prompting the Chinese President to look back several times. pic.twitter.com/EHhsd6IKEH — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) August 23, 2023