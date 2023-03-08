Watch: Captive soldier shot dead seconds after saying 'Glory to Ukraine!', Zelenskyy promises to avenge his death |

Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, swore to "identify the killers" after a video purportedly showing a Ukrainian soldier being executed by Russian forces surfaced. In the footage, a Ukrainian soldier who was purportedly in Russian custody is shown enjoying a cigarette in a trench. Once the soldier yelled "Slava Ukraini (Glory to Ukraine)," fighters off-camera opened fire at him.

See the video here: (Warning: Viewer discretion is advised)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Once the soldier is shot, one of the shooters, who is thought to be a Russian soldier, is heard in the video yelling "death" and using an expletive.

Tymofii Mykolayovych Shadura was recognised as the soldier by the 30th Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Army on Tuesday. Shadura was a member of the contingent, according to the brigade, and had been missing since combat broke out near Bakhmut on February 3. The soldier's body is currently in the temporarily occupied zone, the statement continued, and the final determination of his identification will be made once the body is brought home.

Zelenskyy promised to avenge the death

Talking about the video on Monday, President Zelenskyy said the video shows, "how the occupiers brutally killed a warrior. Today, a video has been released showing how the occupiers brutally killed a warrior who bravely said to their faces: Glory to Ukraine."

He further said, "I want us all to respond to his words in unity: ‘Glory to the hero. Glory to heroes. Glory to Ukraine." "We will find the murderers," he added.

He urged people to unite, saying, "I want us all to respond to his words in unity: ‘Glory to the hero. Glory to heroes. Glory to Ukraine." "We will find the murderers," he added.

So far, there is no confirmation on the identity of the killer or killers who shot the soldier.