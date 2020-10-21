Watch: Blast opposite Karachi University, at least 3 dead

At least three killed and several others were injured in an explosion at a 4-storey building opposite the Karachi University Maskan gate in Gulshan-e-Iqbal area on Wednesday.
According to news agency ANI, At least three people were killed and 15 others suffered injures. All injured people and deceased have been taken to the nearby Patel Hospital. The police are determining the nature of the blast, according to local media. The nature of the blast has not yet been ascertained.
However, Mubina Town police SHO said that it "seems to be a cylinder blast", adding that the bomb disposal squad is arriving to verify the cause of the explosion, reported ANI.
The blast is suspected to have taken place on the second floor of a building. Eyewitnesses reported that windows of nearby buildings as well as some vehicles were also damaged.
