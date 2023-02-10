e-Paper Get App
Watch: Black ribbon on display at Istanbul airport in solidarity with quake-hit Turkey and Syria

As per reports, more than 21,000 people have died in Turkey and Syria after a magnitude-7.8 earthquake aftershocks stuck on Monday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, February 10, 2023, 08:14 PM IST
article-image
A black ribbon was displayed on one of the electronic boards of Istanbul airport on Friday in solidarity with Turkey and Syria. |
A black ribbon was displayed on one of the electronic boards of Istanbul airport on Friday in solidarity with quake-hit countries Turkey and Syria.

As per reports, more than 21,000 people have died in Turkey and Syria after a magnitude-7.8 earthquake aftershocks stuck on Monday. Rescue workers are racing against time in cold conditions to save survivors who are still Over 76 countries and 16 international organisation in action under the rubble.

Over 76 countries and 16 international organisations in action

In the arrival area of Istanbul airport, an electric board is seen with a black ribbon with the message, " Earthquake hit Turkey on February 6." Another electric board displayed, "Get well soon Turkey."

Over 18,991 people, including many children and women have been killed in Turkey. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that the country is facing one of the biggest disasters in its history.

Over 76 countries, including India and 16 International organisation are currently providing aid and assistance in both the countries.

article-image

