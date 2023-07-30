Watch: Bear Seen Chilling In A Swimming Pool In California's Burbank To Beat The Heat

Bear taking a dip in a swimming pool in Burbank, California | Twitter/BurbankPD

As the rising mercury continues to affect southern Californians, a bear was found taking a dip in a swimming pool at a hillside neighbourhood in Burbank.

The Burbank Police Department shared a video of the bear beating the heat by coolly sitting in the pool on Friday afternoon. The police were called after residents spotted the bear in the neighbourhood, which is about 16 kilometres north of Los Angeles near the Verdugo Mountains.

This #bear is beating the heat in Burbank! Officers are on-scene after the bear was spotted in a hillside neighborhood before taking a dip to cool off. For safety tips regarding bear sightings, visit https://t.co/o5zi9UrjPh pic.twitter.com/aHci8CyMLS — Burbank Police (@BurbankPD) July 29, 2023

Burbank police issues bear safety tips

The police released a statement on Friday saying that the bear climbed a wall and went to a tree a behind the house, where the wild animal was found chilling.

The Burbank Police Department issued safety tips to avoid bears. Bears should not be fed as it teaches them to them to approach homes and people seeking more food. The authorities also urged people to clean grills after each use and ensure all grease, fat, and food particles are removed. Moreover, dogs should be kept on leash when taking them out for a walk and restrict them from allowing them to bark or chase bears.