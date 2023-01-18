WATCH: US man tries to abduct barista in Auburn; shocking CCTV video surfaces

WATCH: Barista narrowly escapes attempt of abduction in Auburn from US; video surfaces |

US: A shocking video has came into light from the Auburn city of Washington State in the United States where a man attempted to abduct a barista using a looped ziptie. According to Auburn WA Police department, the incident took place during the early morning hours of Jan 16.

The Auburn Police Department is asking for any information to help identify a suspect that attempted to abduct a barista during the early morning hours of 1/16/2023. pic.twitter.com/w8qzJQs5ZA — Auburn WA Police Dept (@AuburnWAPolice) January 17, 2023

Tried to pull the woman out and lock hands using looped ziptie

In the video posted on the Twitter account of Auburn WA Police department, one can see a man arrived at a drive-thru in his pickup truck. As soon as the barista tried to hand him his order, the man pulled her hand hardly and tried to pull her through the window.

During his attempt of abduction, he also pulled out a sort of ziptie device to lock her hands. Fortunately the barista could resist and get off his grip quickly. The man then tried to flee away from the scene. All of this was captured in a CCTV camera installed at the drive-thru.

Police in search of suspect

As soon as the Auburn WA Police department received information on the incident, the search for the suspect began. Police went through the CCTV footage and identified that the suspect has a tatoo in his left hand which apparently read 'Chrevolet'.

The search for the suspect is underway and the police has appealed the citizens through their Twitter to share any information one might have on the supect caught in the video.

Victim sustained minor cuts on arm

According to a report in New York Post, the victim sustained minor cuts on her arms. The owner of the busuiness though said that her entire staff has been shaken up by what happened. She also said the woman who escaped being kidnapped has worked at the business for 15 years.

