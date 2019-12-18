Watch: Australia man uses heatwave to cook pork roast in car

Australia is facing a severe heatwave currently. Most people will love to confine to their homes and have something cool to drink, but one man in Perth has used the heatwave to do the unlikeliest of things.
Pengelly has successfully cooked a pork roast in a baking tin on the car seat of his red Datsun Sunny for 10 hours on a scorching hot day in Australia.
He took to Facebook to share his excitement with his friends and followers.
He wrote, "I cooked 1.5 kg pork roast inside an old Datsun Sunny for 10 hrs on a 39 degree day.It worked a treat!"
Pengelly also warned to not leave anything precious in the hot car for even a minute.
His Facebook post flooded with responses. One user invited him for his roast while another wrote that he had baked cookies on the dash of his Supra car once.
Watch Video:
