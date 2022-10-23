e-Paper Get App
WATCH: Afghans in Kabul celebrate India's T20 victory over Pakistan

WATCH: Afghans in Kabul celebrate India's T20 victory over Pakistan

Kohli, who scored an unbeaten 82 off 53, played a superb innings that included a six in the final over, when 16 runs were needed by India to win

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 23, 2022, 08:15 PM IST
article-image
A video shot in Kabul showed a throng of Afghans crowded around a Television set in a bustling market area, breaking out in cheers following Virat Kohli's dazzling final ball finish | Video capture
Videos circulating on social media on Sunday showed Afghans celebrating India's victory over Pakistan in the Super 12 segment of the T20 World Cup -- unsurprising, given the generally positive image India has built in the war-ravaged over the years as a result of generous foreign aid, contrasted with the highly negative image of Pakistan as meddling in Afghan internal affairs.

Twitter user @NasroSalik posted a video shot in Kabul that showed a throng of Afghans crowded around a Television set in a bustling market area, breaking out in cheers following Virat Kohli's dazzling final ball nail-biting finish to seal victory over Pakistan.

"This is kabul Afghanistan people are celebrating the victory of #India against #Pakistan. What a thriller that was," the excited Twitter user said.

Kohli, who scored an unbeaten 82 off 53, played a superb innings that included a six in the final over, when 16 runs were needed by India to win.

The climax of the match was the final over, which was given to left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz on a night where spin was a liability for both the sides.

Asked to defend 15 runs, Nawaz got a wicket off the first ball, and avoided a boundary off the next two deliveries as well before bowling a no-ball that was smacked for a six by Kohli. He got another wicket late in the over but that proved insufficient as Kohli had done the job by then.

