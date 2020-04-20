Washington Post's report exposes White House's 4 failures since coronavirus crisis

BEIJING-- The scope of the U.S. coronavirus crisis is staggering.

As of Sunday the country has reported over 735,000 confirmed cases and more than 16,000 deaths, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University. The New York State alone turned up more cases than any other country except for the United States.

However, the immense scale also came as a shock to many, considering that the United States arguably leads in medical and biological fields and boasts a well-equipped and accomplished public health system. So what went wrong?

Maybe an investigation report recently published by The Washington Post could shed some light. Going back to the starting point, the report delved into the 70 days of "dysfunction and denial" as the United States nosedived into a full-fledged crisis ill-prepared and bewildered.