War or peace deal? Taliban in talks with people of Panjshir as resistance leader Ahmad Massoud says he is open to negotiations

As the Taliban strengthens its position in Afghanistan, one province remains firmly out of of the militants' control. The epicenter of the anti-Taliban resistance movement, Panjshir has never been occupied by the Soviets in the 1970s or by the Taliban in the 1990s. In the present, the resistance is being Ahmad Massoud and Amrullah Saleh, the first vice president from Ghani's cabinet.

While recent reports had suggested that the two groups were headed towards a conflict, this might yet be averted. While Massoud, the son of legendary Afghan rebel commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, insists that he will "never surrender", he has reportedly expressed his willingness to enter into negotiations. Earlier, he had turned down the Taliban's call for surrender.

"I would prefer to die than to surrender," he told French philosopher Bernard-Henri Levy in his first interview since the Taliban took over Kabul. The interaction was published by Paris Match on Wednesday.

In the meantime, Commander Ameer Akmal, of the Popular Resistance Front told India Today TV in an exclusive interaction that they were ready for an armed conflict. "We have all the facilities for war and military, and we are ready against the Taliban from any gate, peace or war," he was quoted as saying.

Despite the assertions however, a full scale armed conflict might still be avoided. Even as a former Russian emergency official told Sputnik that the resistance fighters stood a chance of defending the strategic location successfully, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid says that he is "80% confident" that there will be no war.

"We are in contact with people of Panjshir. We are in talks with the elders, influencers, and Jihadist commanders. The talks will soon solve the problem without war. According to our information, a peace agreement will be reached soon," Mujahid told the Shamshad News outlet.

Published on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 05:16 PM IST