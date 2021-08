Want ties with all countries, particularly with US: Baradar

Kabul: Taliban on Saturday declared that they intend to have economic and trade ties with all countries around the world, including the US.

"The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan wants diplomatic and trade ties with all countries, particularly with the United States of America," the group's co-founder and deputy leader

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar said in a Twitter posting today, according to Xinhua News Agency.

Refuting media reports that Taliban has not intended to have diplomatic and trade ties with the United States, he said: "We never talk about cut of trade ties with any countries.

Rumor about this news has been a propaganda. It is not true," he said, reported Xinhua News Agency.

Taliban leader Baradar is in Kabul to initiate a formal discussion with Afghan political leaders on setting up a government, a senior leader of the group, which has taken control over Afghanistan said.

The developments came soon after Hezb-i-Islami Afghanistan (HIA) leader Gulbadin Hekmatyar informed that formal talks between the group and Afghan leaders will begin once the Taliban leaders reach Kabul, Pajhwok Afghan News reported.

Published on: Sunday,August 22, 2021, 12:55 AM IST