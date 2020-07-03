Wait, what? Copenhagen's 'Little Mermaid' statue vandalised, labelled 'racist fish'

One of Copenhagen's major tourist attractions, Christian Hans Andersen's Little Mermaid, has been vandalised and labelled with the text "racist fish." No one has claimed responsibility for vandalising the statue.

The bronze statue on the stone, which is 1.65 metre high, is located at the entrance of the Copenhagen harbour.

The statue is a tribute to the Andersen, a Danish storyteller. It is based on a mythical sea king's mermaid daughter who falls in love with a prince, and wants to become human.

Last month, a statue of a Danish missionary in Copenhagen was painted red with the words "decolonise." However, no links have been found between the two cases of vandalised statues.

Protesters across the world have taken to vandalise various statues after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May.

The statue of Edward Colston, a wealthy slave trader, was toppled during the Black Lives Matter protest last month in Bristol, United Kingdom.

Winston Churchill's statue in London was covered after it was defaced and spray-painted with the word "racist."