VP-elect Kamala Harris names all-women team as her Chief of Staff, NSA, Domestic Policy Advisor

US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has named her Chief of Staff, Domestic Policy Advisor and National Security Advisor -- an all-women team -- which she said has the experience to hit the ground from day one.

"Leading my office as Chief of Staff will be Tina Flournoy, whose deep experience, public policy expertise, and accomplished career in public service make her uniquely qualified for this important position," Harris said on Thursday.

Tina brings a strong commitment to serving the American people and her leadership will be critical as we work to overcome the unprecedented challenges facing our nation, she said.

"Serving as my National Security Advisor will be Ambassador Nancy McEldowney, whose distinguished Foreign Service career and leadership abroad will be invaluable as we keep the American people safe and advance our country's interests around the world," Harris announced.

Domestic Policy Advisor will be Rohini Kosoglu, she said.

She is not only an expert on some of the most important issues facing the American people, "but also one of my closest and most trusted aides from the Senate and presidential campaign," said the Vice President-elect.