Voting delay? President Donald Trump walks back

Hours after sparking a political firestorm, US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he does not want to delay the election, but expressed apprehension that counting of mailed ballots could take weeks and hamper the results, leading to a compromised poll.

US presidential elections are scheduled to be held on November 3. Seeking his second consecutive term, Trump is facing a formidable challenge from Democratic nominee and former vice president Joe Biden, who, according to major national polls, is leading in double digits.

Trump on Thursday for the first time openly floated the idea of postponing the presidential elections in November.

"I don't want to delay. I want to have the election. But I also don't want to have to wait for three months and then find out that the ballots are all missing and the election doesn't mean anything," Trump told reporters at a news conference when asked about his tweet suggesting election be delayed.