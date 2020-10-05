'VOTE': COVID-19 positive Trump gets down to brass tacks with latest tweets

US President Donald Trump went on a Twitter spree on Monday to promote his agenda as he called on people to vote for him in the upcoming presidential election.

Trump spent the weekend in the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, just one month before the November 8 Election Day.

However, he did not want to miss the chance to campaign for the election and took his favourite medium to call upon the people to vote for him.

Here is the series of his tweets:

STOCK MARKET HIGHS. VOTE!

STRONGEST EVER MILITARY. VOTE!

LAW & ORDER. VOTE!

RELIGIOUS LIBERTY. VOTE!

BIGGEST TAX CUT EVER, AND ANOTHER ONE COMING. VOTE!