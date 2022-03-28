Volodymyr Zelenskyy survives another assassination attempt by Russian special services, claims Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday survived another assassination attempt led by the Russian Special Services, reported Kyiv Post. According to the report, a military group of 25 people led by the Russian special services was captured near the Slovakia-Hungary border. Their goal was the physical elimination of the Ukrainian President, it added.

Earlier this, presidential adviser Mikhail Podolyak said that Zelenskyy had survived more than a dozen assassination attempts since the Russian invasion began.

"Our foreign partners are talking about two or three attempts. I believe that there were more than a dozen such attempts," Podolyak told local news outlet Ukrayinska Pravda.

On March 3, The Times of London reported that Zelenskyy had survived at least three assassination attempts since February 24.

Meanwhile, Ukraine could declare neutrality and offer security guarantees to Russia to secure peace "without delay," Zelenskyy said ahead of another planned round of talks - though he said only a face-to-face meeting with Russia's leader could end the war.

In an interview with independent Russian media outlets, Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine's priority is ensuring its sovereignty and its "territorial integrity" - preventing Russia from carving up the country, something Ukraine and the West say could now be Moscow's goal.

But, Zelenskyy added: "Security guarantees and neutrality, non-nuclear status of our state - we are ready to go for it." The Ukrainian leader has suggested as much before, but rarely so forcefully and the latest remarks come as the two sides said talks would resume Tuesday.

