Vladimir Putin speaks with French Prez Emmanuel Macron, blames Kyiv for failed civilian evacuations from key Ukrainian port city of Mariupol

In a telephone call with French President Emmanuel Macron, Russia President Vladimir Putin on Sunday blamed Kyiv for failed civilian evacuations from the key Ukrainian port city of Mariupol which is surrounded by Russian troops.

The call, which a presidential official said lasted 1 hour 45 minutes and was at Macron's request, was the fourth time they had spoken since the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

It came after a tense call on March 3 which the Elysee said had left Macron feeling "the worst is to come" in Ukraine with Putin intent on seizing "the whole" of the country.

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 08:47 PM IST