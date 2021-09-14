e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 05:57 PM IST

Vladimir Putin set to 'enter regime of self-isolation' as COVID-19 cases are detected among his entourage

ANI
Russias President Vladimir Putin holds a press conference after meeting with US President in Geneva on June 16, 2021. | AFP

Russian President Vladimir Putin has planned to self-isolate as many coronavirus cases were recently detected among his acquaintances with whom he came into contact, Sputnik reported on Tuesday.

The Kremlin said in a statement, "Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with Emomali Rahmon, the president of the Republic of Tajikistan. Vladimir Putin said that in connection with the coronavirus cases detected in his entourage, he must enter the regime of self-isolation for a certain period of time." Putin was vaccinated against the coronavirus with homegrown Sputnik V in April.

Earlier in the day, the Russian President congratulated Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on winning the recent presidential elections and spoke about the importance of the reconstruction process in Syria and the need for a political solution to move forward.

Russia has been supporting the Assad government in the fight against terror groups in Syria since 2015.

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 05:58 PM IST
