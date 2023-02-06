Vladimir Putin promised not to kill Volodymyr Zelenskyy, says Former Israeli PM Naftali Bennett

Former Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett | AFP

When the Russo-Ukraine war began in February last year, former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, briefly served as a mediator. In his recent interview to Israeli journalist Hanoch Dau, he revealed that Russian President Vladimir Putin not to harm Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stated reports.

Reportedly, Bennett had made a surprise visit to Moscow last March to meet Russian president and he had then asked him whether he intended ti kill his Ukrainian counterpart.

Russian President pledged not to kill Zelenskyy

"I asked what's up with this? Are you planning to kill Zelenskyy?' He said I won't kill Zelenskyy.' I then said to him I have to understand that you're giving me your word that you won't kill Zelenskyy." Naftali then added that he [Ptuin] said he will not kill Zelenskyy.

Former Israeli PM then contacted Zelenskyy and informed hum about Putin's pledge, according to news agency Associated Press.

Reportedly, in the interview he also revealed that during mediation Putin also dropped his vow to seek Ukraine's disarmament and Zelenskyy promised not to join NATO.

Russia-Ukraine war

Reportedly, Putin on February 2 had ordered his armed forces to observe a unilateral 36-hour-long cease-fire in Ukraine amid the Orthodox Christmas holiday.

