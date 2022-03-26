'Vladimir Putin is a butcher', says President Joe Biden as he meets Ukrainian refugees in Warsaw

US President Joe Biden is in Poland's capital Warsaw today where he is meeting with Ukrainian refugees and will deliver a "major address".

Criticizing Russia's action on Ukraine that has resulted in loss of hundreds of civilian lives, Biden in his remark called Russian President Vladimir Putin a butcher.

"Vladimir Putin is a butcher," Biden said when asked about his thought on Putin while meeting Ukrainian refugees in Warsaw.

The US President is in Poland's capital where he met with Polish President Andrzej Duda and other Polish officials to discuss Ukraine crisis amid Russian invasion.

Earlier in the day, Biden held he meeting with top Ukrainian diplomats in Warsaw.

Biden, who arrived in Poland on Thursday, praised Poland’s response to the refugee crisis and he met with Polish humanitarian workers and American troops near the border with Ukraine.

Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure have sent more than 3.5 million refugees fleeing into neighbouring nations, and the vast majority of them have gone to Poland, since Russia's assault on Ukraine began.

The Biden administration announced Thursday that the US will accept up to 100,000 displaced Ukrainians, the announcement was confirmed by visiting US president who during his meet with Polish counterpart in Warsaw.

this is a developing story

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 08:41 PM IST