Viral VIDEO: Pranksters Splash Water On Passing Train, Passengers Stop Train & Thrash Youths In Pakistan

In a shocking incident from Pakistan, a prank involving railway service went miserably wrong, drawing widespread backlash from netizens. A viral video circulated on the social media platform X shows a group of youngsters engaging in a dangerous prank near railway tracks.

In the video, the youngsters are seen parking a bike inside a lake beneath the railway tracks and accelerating it in an attempt to splash water on a passing train.

ان لوگوں کو لگ رھا تھا ٹرین رکے گی نہیں،ٹرین رکی،مسافروں نے طبیعت صاف کرکے ان کو دھویا اور پولیس نے بائیک بھی ضبط کرلی۔لیکن ان ذلیل لوگوں کو گرفتار کیا جانا چاھئے تھا۔ pic.twitter.com/sGCbbjugVL — صحرانورد (@Aadiiroy2) June 25, 2024

The pranksters assumed that the train would not stop. However, to their surprise, the train did halt during the event. The unexpected stop drew immediate attention to the youngsters, and police officials promptly seized the bike. As chaos ensued, the video showed the youngsters running away from the scene and also being chased by on-board passengers.

Despite the seriousness of the incident, no arrests have been made so far. This has outraged netizens, many of whom questioned why the youngsters weren't arrested for their reckless behaviour.

In this particular incident, the frustration of the passengers was evident, where the on-board passengers took matter into their hands and thrashed the youngsters who pranked on the railway train. The unnecessary delay and the potential danger caused by the prank forced the railway authorities to stop the train.

This incident is a reminder of the potential dangers and thoughtless pranks and the importance of strict measures to prevent such incident. This incident also draws attention to the need for strict measures to prevent similar dangerous pranks in the future.