 Viral Letter Claims Abu Dhabi Offering Free Hotel Stay Amid Travel Restrictions
A viral letter purportedly from Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism claims stranded hotel guests can extend their stay free of cost amid travel restrictions. Social media users praised the UAE’s response, though the authenticity of the document remains unverified. Authorities have not yet issued an official clarification.

A purported letter attributed to the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has gone viral on social media, claiming that stranded hotel guests in the emirate will be allowed to extend their stay at no additional cost due to travel restrictions.

The letter states that guests who have reached their checkout date but are unable to travel “for reasons beyond their control” should be permitted to remain in their hotels until departure is possible. It adds that the cost of the extended stay would be covered by DCT Abu Dhabi, with invoices to be sent to an official email address.

The viral document surfaced amid reports of travel disruptions and heightened regional tensions, prompting widespread discussion online. While the authenticity of the letter could not be independently verified, netizens reacted strongly to the development.

One user praised Abu Dhabi’s response, writing that stranded hotel guests were being given free accommodation and that airport passengers were also being well looked after. The user contrasted this with India, suggesting that hotel and flight prices there would have surged in similar circumstances.

Another social media user lauded the UAE’s armed forces, expressing pride in the country’s resilience and calling for India to stand in solidarity.

