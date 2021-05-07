Violent clashes occur in Sheikh Jarrah amid pending eviction of Palestinians from their houses by Israeli Jews

Amid growing tension between Palestinians and Israelis, a violent clash occurred in Sheikh Jarrah in East Jerusalem on Thursday where people hurled rocks at each other and a car was set on fire.

The clash came to a halt when Israeli police arrived at the scene and arrested at least 15 people, all of them Palestinians, the Times of Israel reported.

Sheikh Jarrah continues to stay a tensed neighbourhood as dozens of Palestinians are facing the risk of being evicted from their houses following a long legal battle with right-wing Jewish Israelis who are trying to take over the properties in the neighbourhood.

According to the Times of Israel, during the on-going holy month of Ramadan, pro-Palestinian protesters have been gathering in the neighbourhood for nightly iftars (the meal held after breaking the day-long fast). On Thursday, extreme-right Islareli lawmaker MK Itamar Ben-Gvir set up a makeshift parliamentary office across the street from the iftar meal.

During one such iftar gathering, the clash broke out. A video circulating online shows protestors throwing rocks and chairs at each other. Apparently, the clash began after an Israeli sprayed pepper spray at the Palestinian iftar table.