Violent clashes occur in Sheikh Jarrah amid pending eviction of Palestinians from their houses by Israeli Jews

Amid growing tension between Palestinians and Israelis, a violent clash occurred in Sheikh Jarrah in East Jerusalem on Thursday where people hurled rocks at each other and a car was set on fire.
The clash came to a halt when Israeli police arrived at the scene and arrested at least 15 people, all of them Palestinians, the Times of Israel reported.
Sheikh Jarrah continues to stay a tensed neighbourhood as dozens of Palestinians are facing the risk of being evicted from their houses following a long legal battle with right-wing Jewish Israelis who are trying to take over the properties in the neighbourhood.
According to the Times of Israel, during the on-going holy month of Ramadan, pro-Palestinian protesters have been gathering in the neighbourhood for nightly iftars (the meal held after breaking the day-long fast). On Thursday, extreme-right Islareli lawmaker MK Itamar Ben-Gvir set up a makeshift parliamentary office across the street from the iftar meal.
During one such iftar gathering, the clash broke out. A video circulating online shows protestors throwing rocks and chairs at each other. Apparently, the clash began after an Israeli sprayed pepper spray at the Palestinian iftar table.
Meanwhile this video from Tuesday shared by Producer at Al Jazeera, Lina Alsaafin shows homes of Palestinians being raided.
Several Palestinians in Sheikh Jarrah may be evicted from their homes in the near future if the Supreme Court of Israel turns down their appeal against a pending eviction.
Their homes will be taken over by Jewish nationalists who believe that these Palestinian homes were built on land owned by Jewish associations before the State of Israel was established.