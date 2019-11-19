Vietnam offers loans to families of 39 citizens found dead in UK last month

Families of the 39 Vietnamese citizens found dead in a refrigerated truck last month in the United Kingdom are being offered loans to get the dead bodies back from to Vietnam.

Some relatives of the dead told the BBC that they were offered the option to either draw a loan by the Vietnamese authorities to bring back the dead bodies or bear the costs themselves. The families are being offered a loan of up to $2,840.

The BBC reported saying that the families had already paid $50,000 to smuggle them to the UK.

"We already had to borrow so much money, we had to mortgage what we had. I don't even know if we can borrow anymore," said Pham Ngoc Tuan, brother of one of the victims.

The Vietnamese consulate in London did not immediately respond to questions by the Fox News.

The bodies -- 31 men and eight women -- were discovered inside a truck in Essex, about 25 miles east of London, on Oct. 23. Two drivers have been charged with manslaughter and suspects in Vietnam's Ha Tinh province have also been taken into custody.

The truck's container was registered in Bulgaria and entered Britain via ferry after leaving the Belgian port of Zeebrugge.