VIDEO: World War II bomb explodes in England in ‘unplanned' detonation; visuals surface

World War II bomb explodes in England in ‘unplanned' detonation; visuals surface |

While workers were attempting to defuse it, a bomb from World War II exploded unexpectedly on Friday. The device detonated in Great Yarmouth, England.

After the 250-kilogramme unexploded weapon was discovered in the River Yare on Tuesday, first responders declared a serious emergency.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The military personnel arrived at the spot on Thursday to begin the process of disarming the bomb, but the device reportedly detonated unexpectedly on Friday, according to police.

Norfolk Police's drone camera caught the bomb's detonation.

According to police, nobody was hurt.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)