VIDEO: World War II bomb explodes in England in ‘unplanned' detonation; visuals surface

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 13, 2023, 09:55 AM IST
article-image
While workers were attempting to defuse it, a bomb from World War II exploded unexpectedly on Friday. The device detonated in Great Yarmouth, England.

After the 250-kilogramme unexploded weapon was discovered in the River Yare on Tuesday, first responders declared a serious emergency.

The military personnel arrived at the spot on Thursday to begin the process of disarming the bomb, but the device reportedly detonated unexpectedly on Friday, according to police.

Norfolk Police's drone camera caught the bomb's detonation.

According to police, nobody was hurt.

