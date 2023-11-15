Video: Pak Teenager Inspired By 'Call Of Duty' Game Shoots Taxi Driver Dead In Karachi

Pakistan's Sindh police have arrested the suspected murderer accused of killing a young driver associated with an online taxi service in Karachi, ARY News reported on Wednesday. The arrested individual, identified as Abdul Samad, admitted to being influenced by an online game 'call of duty' in which carjacking takes place , and attempted to replicate a similar carjacking scenario.

Teenager confesses to murder, says was enacting 'call of duty'

In his confession, Samad revealed that he booked an online cab, and during the journey in Scheme 33, Samira Chowk, he brandished a pistol, attempting to hijack the vehicle from the driver.

However, when the victim, Shahzaib, brought the vehicle to a halt, the gaming enthusiast fatally shot him. The incident occurred on November 10, when Shahzaib, the young online taxi driver, was attacked by unidentified assailants in the Safoora Town area of Karachi.

"My name is Abdul Samad, and I want to share details about the incident that occurred on Thursday. I had summoned a taxi with the intention of replicating actions from a video game. In the game, we take control of a hijacked car, making it ours. When the driver refused to comply and surrender the vehicle, I insisted that he exit, attempting to emulate actions from the game 'Call of Duty.' Unfortunately, my plan did not succeed. While I did end up taking his life, it became apparent that there is a significant distinction between the virtual world of online games and the harsh reality of real life," confesses Samad in a recorded statement to a reporter.

He further admitted that this was not his first attempt at carrying out such a stunt; a prior endeavor had also met with failure.

Watch the confession video:

آن لائن گیم کے ایڈونچر نے ایک اور شہری کی جان لے لی#ARYNews pic.twitter.com/9FNFH0DGBY — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) November 15, 2023

Victim's father informed police after his son's phone was switched off

Initial police investigations disclosed that Shahzaib, traveling from Hyderabad to Karachi, was found dead with gunshot wounds near Safoora Chowk. The police mentioned that the victim's father deactivated the car's tracker after discovering his son's mobile phone turned off.

Riyaz Ansari, Shahzeb's father, shared with the media that they are residents of Hyderabad, and Shahzeb had booked a ride from Hyderabad to Korangi, followed by a second ride from Gulzar Hijri. He further explained that, with the assistance of the tracker company, he located the vehicle in the Sachal area. Upon blocking the vehicle through the tracker, he promptly informed the police.

The deceased, married for a year and a half, leaves behind a son, and according to the grieving father, they have no known conflicts with anyone.