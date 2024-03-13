 VIDEO: Massive Explosion Rocks China's Sanhe; 1 Dead, 22 Injured
Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, March 13, 2024, 09:01 AM IST
In a horrific incident, a massive explosion on early Wednesday in near Beijing, China, killed one person and left 22 others injured. The suspected gas explosion happened in Sanhe city.

Local reports indicate that the explosion took place at a restaurant on the ground floor of an residential complex. The cause of the explosion remained unclear.

Videos circulated online showed the massive explosion on a busy road in Sanhe, unleashing plumes of smoke and fire. Another video showed cars engulfed in fire and a collapsed building following the blast.

According to state media, rescue workers swiftly mobilised, with the local Langfang fire department confirming the deployment of 36 emergency vehicles and 154 personnel to aid in the response effort.

