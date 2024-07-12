Video: Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Rolls Eyes, Checks Imaginary Watch & Looks Uncomfortable As US Prez Biden Approaches To Greet Her During NATO Summit

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni has stirred debate online after videos went viral showing her appearing uncomfortable as US President Joe Biden approached to greet her on the third day of the NATO Summit.

The viral video shows Meloni arching her back away from Biden as he continued to lean in.

Earlier in the day, Meloni made headlines after being seen rolling her eyes and checking her wrist as if for a watch when Biden showed up late to the event.

According to reports, while speaking with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Meloni looked up at the ceiling and crossed her eyes dramatically before gesturing to her wrist, revealing she was not wearing a watch.

Sharing the clip on X, Financial Times Brussels Bureau Chief Henry Foy wrote, "Giorgia Meloni on top eye-rolling form as leaders at the NATO summit wait for Stoltenberg and Biden to arrive for today's first session."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

American commentator and famous YouTuber Benny Johnson reacted to Meloni's expression during the summit, writing, "Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni caught doing a Joe Biden impression at the NATO summit. Remember when the corporate media told us ‘world leaders don’t respect Trump!’ Every one of them would do anything to get Trump back now."

According to US media reports, President Joe Biden and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg kept other world leaders waiting for nearly 40 minutes before as they opened the day at about 10:40 a.m.

The event was scheduled for 10 a.m.

During the G7, Meloni had to guide Biden back to a skydiving demonstration after he wandered off, missing the action as he turned around and shuffled away from the other heads of state to speak with an officer packing a parachute.