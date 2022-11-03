Video: First visuals of Imran Khan attack

Pakistan former Prime Minister and chief of Pakistan Tehrik E Insaf party, Imran Khan was attacked during his rally near Zafar Ali Chowk area at Gujranwala. |

Islamabad: Pakistan former Prime Minister and chief of Pakistan Tehrik E Insaf party Imran Khan was attacked during his rally near Zafar Ali Chowk area at Gujranwala. The former Pakistan cricket team captain was attacked by firing on his container. However, he is reported to be safe.

Here are the first videos

Faisal Javed Khan is injured. Imran Khan also got injuries on left leg. Who attacked Imran Khan 's container??? 😠

#LongMarchAttacked pic.twitter.com/s0f4lmlhNg — Urvā Vēs 💜🇵🇰 (@UrvaAK_) November 3, 2022

