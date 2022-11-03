Video: First visuals of Imran Khan attack

e-Paper Get App
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 03, 2022, 05:21 PM IST
article-image
Pakistan former Prime Minister and chief of Pakistan Tehrik E Insaf party, Imran Khan was attacked during his rally near Zafar Ali Chowk area at Gujranwala. |
Islamabad: Pakistan former Prime Minister and chief of Pakistan Tehrik E Insaf party Imran Khan was attacked during his rally near Zafar Ali Chowk area at Gujranwala. The former Pakistan cricket team captain was attacked by firing on his container. However, he is reported to be safe.

Here are the first videos

